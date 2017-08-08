Russian hurdles runner Shubenkov upbeat about his chances at 2020 Olympics

LONDON, August 8. /TASS/. Russian runner Sergey Shubenkov, the winner of the men’s 110m hurdles at the 2015 World Championship, told TASS on Tuesday he was sure that he would be able to keep his good physical shape for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and vie for victory.

Shubenkov, who is taking part at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London as a neutral athlete, won silver on Monday in the men’s 110 meters hurdles. Shubenkov, the gold medalist in this discipline at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, is the first among the 19 Russian athletes cleared for the tournament as neutral to win a medal.

Shubenkov finished second, with a result of 13.14 seconds, after Omar McLeod of Jamaica (13.04). The bronze medal went to Balazs Baji of Hungary (13.28).

‘We are doing everything to make my sports age as long as possible. That is why, we are skipping winter starts and paying much attention to the prevention of injuries and competent recovery in the offseason. I hope that I’ll perform for a long time. The same Kim Collins is my hero and, therefore, I have big plans for the next Olympics and this is a matter of principle," Shubenkov said.

Shubenkov, 26, is the bronze medalist of the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, and a two-time medalist of European championships in 2012 and in 2014. He holds Russia’s record of 12.98 seconds.

He skipped the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro after the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended membership of the RusAF in November 2015 over a series of doping scandals in Russian track and field athletics. In April 2017, he was cleared by the IAAF for international competitions as a neutral athlete.

Nineteen Russian track and field athletes have been cleared to take part in the 2017 IAAF World Championships held in London between August 4 and 13. However, they are performing as neutral athletes as the RusAF remains suspended. Russian track-and-field athletes are banned from wearing gear of the national team or wear any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions.