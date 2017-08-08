IAAF says situation with stomach flu outbreak in London hotel under control

LONDON, August 8. /TASS/. A situation with the outbreak of stomach flu at one of the official London hotels accommodating athletes of the 2017 World Athletics Championships is under control, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) reported.

Yelena Orlova, a spokesperson for neutral athletes from Russia at the World Championships in London, said earlier that over 25 athletes from Ukraine, Germany, Estonia and other countries were affected by the virus, which is spread by aerial transmission.

According to TASS information, 26 athletes are currently in isolation wards. The German national team was affected the most and stomach flu was diagnosed with its potential medalists Robert Harting (discus throw) and David Storl (shot put).

"There have been a number of cases of gastroenteritis reported by team members residing within one of the official team hotels for the World Championships," a statement from the IAAF said.

"Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff, in addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained," according to the IAAF statement. ""As a result, further advice and guidelines have been issued to team doctors and support staff - standard procedure for such an occurrence where a number of teams are occupying championship accommodation."

Nineteen Russian track and field athletes have been cleared to take part in the 2017 IAAF World Championships, held in London between August 4 and 13. However, they are performing as neutral athletes as the RusAF remains suspended. Russian track-and-field athletes are banned from wearing gear of the national team or wear any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions.