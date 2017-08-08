Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IAAF says situation with stomach flu outbreak in London hotel under control

Sport
August 08, 5:21 UTC+3 LONDON

Yelena Orlova, a spokesperson for neutral athletes from Russia at the World Championships in London, said earlier that over 25 athletes were affected by the virus

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, August 8. /TASS/. A situation with the outbreak of stomach flu at one of the official London hotels accommodating athletes of the 2017 World Athletics Championships is under control, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) reported.

Yelena Orlova, a spokesperson for neutral athletes from Russia at the World Championships in London, said earlier that over 25 athletes from Ukraine, Germany, Estonia and other countries were affected by the virus, which is spread by aerial transmission.

According to TASS information, 26 athletes are currently in isolation wards. The German national team was affected the most and stomach flu was diagnosed with its potential medalists Robert Harting (discus throw) and David Storl (shot put).

"There have been a number of cases of gastroenteritis reported by team members residing within one of the official team hotels for the World Championships," a statement from the IAAF said.

"Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff, in addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained," according to the IAAF statement. ""As a result, further advice and guidelines have been issued to team doctors and support staff - standard procedure for such an occurrence where a number of teams are occupying championship accommodation."

Nineteen Russian track and field athletes have been cleared to take part in the 2017 IAAF World Championships, held in London between August 4 and 13. However, they are performing as neutral athletes as the RusAF remains suspended. Russian track-and-field athletes are banned from wearing gear of the national team or wear any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
2
Shubenkov’s silver at 2017 IAAF World Championship important for Russia - coach
3
Crimea’s defense plants considerably increase output, senior official says
4
Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
5
President Putin approves Russian budget for 2017-2019
6
Buyout of turbines supplied to Crimea simple resolution of conflict — Siemens
7
Russian Security Council chief comments on Far East development
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама