Russia’s Olympic hockey team defeats Canada’s team in Sochi’s pre-season tournament

SOCHI, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Olympic team has defeated Canada’s team 3-2 in a match of the pre-season hockey tournament in Sochi.
The goals were netted by Canada’s Maxim Noreau (in the 24th minute) and Gilbert Brule (30th minute) and Russia’s Stanislav Galiev (5th minute), Artyom Fedorov (11th minute) and Roman Lyubimov (35th minute).
In the tournament’s final, Russia’s national Olympic team will play with St. Petersburg’s SKA Ice Hockey Club. Magnitogorsk’s Metallurg and Canada’s team will fight for the third place.
The competitions in Sochi will run until August 9. In 2016, the first pre-season tournament in Sochi was held, in which Moscow’s CSKA won.