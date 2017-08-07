All athletes taking part in IAAF World Championships under strict doping control

LONDON, August 7. /TASS/. Athletes taking part in the IAAF World Championships in London are invited for doping tests immediately after checking into their hotels, Elena Orlova, a spokeswoman for neutral athletes at the World Athletics Championships, said on Monday.

"Practically all athletes arriving from the airport to our hotel receive invitations for doping tests immediately after checking in," she said. "So, it comes that as soon as they bring their suitcases to their hotel rooms they are summoned for testing. I would not say that doping services are too keen about Russian athletes. All are under strict control."

Nineteen Russian athletes have been cleared for the World Athletics Championships in London. They are competing as neutral athletes as the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has suspended membership of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) over doping scandals.

The IAAF World Championships will finish on August 13.