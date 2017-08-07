CAS suspends Russia’s two-time Universiade speed walking champion

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled to suspend two Russian track and field athletes - speed walker Andrei Krivov and middle-distance runner Natalya Yevdokimova over their violation of anti-doping rules, the press service of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) said.

Krivov has been suspended for three years starting from April 12, 2016, as, according to the CAS, his hematology test data was abnormal. His competition results achieved from May 20, 2011, to July 6, 2013, will be annulled.

Yevdokimova has been given a four-year suspension starting from April 14, 2016, over abnormal blood test results. Her competition results achieved from August 17, 2009, to May 29, 2012, will be annulled.

Krivov, 31, is a two-time Universiade 20 km race walk champion. On August 18, 2011, he won a gold medal at the Universiade held in China’s Shenzhen, this result is going to be annulled. Krivov won the second gold medal in Russia’s Kazan on July 9, 2013, which does not fall within the annulment period.

Yevdokimova, 39, won silver medals in the 1,500m race at the Russian championships in 2003 and 2004.