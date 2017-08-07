MMA fighter Krylov confident of victory over Croatian Maro Perak at Donbass tournament

DONETSK, August 7. /TASS/. Mixed Martial Arts fighter Nikita Krylov (dubbed as the Miner) who comes from Krasny Luch in the Lugansk Region and is considered as a favorite of the MMA’s United Donbass tournament has said he is confident of his victory over Croatian Maro Perak.

"Maro Perak is an experienced and quite well-known fighter. Although the judo is his basic style, he wins most of his victories by knockouts and this suggests that Perak both strikes fairly well and fights. He will surely like it in Donbass but he will surely dislike it in the cage with me," Krylov said in an interview with the Donetsk News Agency.

The fighter presumed that his opponent was eager to be back on a winning spree after his defeat in the latest bout and was, therefore, highly motivated. At the same time, Krylov advised Perak to think well before facing him on the ring "because as soon as the Octagon [the eight-sided ring] closes after them, he [the Croatian] will have to survive."

The MMA fighter said he was already now ready for his victory and, what’s more, he wanted "to do this beautifully and please his native audience."

The Mixed Martial Arts tournament will be held in Donetsk on August 26. The fight between Krasny Luch resident Nikita Krylov and experienced fighter from Dubrovnik (Croatia) Maro Perak will be the contest’s main event.

Overall, nine fights are scheduled to take place at the tournament. The tournament’s details are available on the website of the humanitarian program for the reunification of the Donbass people.