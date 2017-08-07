Back to Main page
Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova wins WTA tournament in Washington

Sport
August 07, 3:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

For Makarova the victory at WTA is the third title in her career

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova has won the WTA tournament in Washington (the prize money $227,000).

The No.7 seeded Russian rallied for a 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-0 win over No.4 seed Julia Goerges of Germany.

For Makarova (29) the victory at WTA is the third title in her career. Earlier she won WTA tournaments in 2010 and 2014. As women’s double pair (with Elena Vesnina) Makarova is the winner of three tournaments of the Grand Slam series and the 2016 Olympic Games.

For the victory in the tournament, a Russian woman will receive $ 43,000 and 280 rating points.

