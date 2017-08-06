Russia’s Makarova qualified for final of WTA Washington 2017 tournament

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova reached the final of the WTA Washington 2017 contest (the prize pool of $227,000).

The Russian tennis player seeded seventh knocked off Oceane Dodin from France with 3:6, 6:3, and 6:4.

Makarova will play the final with the winner of the match between Julia Goerges and Andrea Petkovic, both from Germany.

The WTA Washington 2017 will end on August 7.