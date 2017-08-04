Back to Main page
Russian windjammer Kruzenshtern to stage presentation of 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities

Sport
August 04, 16:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Guests will also be offered a selection of dishes of traditional cuisine, a news conference and a tour around the Kruzenshtern windjammer

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. A roadshow to present tourism potential of Russian cities that are to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be organized onboard Russia’s legendary windjammer Kruzenshtern as part of the sailing festival in Germany’s Rostock, the press service of the Russian Federal Tourism Agency (Rostourism) said on Friday.

"On August 11, 2017, Russia’s Federal Tourism Agency (Rostourism) will organize a roadshow to present tourism potential of the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The presentation will be organized within the framework of the 2017 Hanse Sail Rostock. The roadshow will be held in an unusual format - onboard the legendary sailing ship Kruzenshtern, which will take place in the Hanse regatta," Rostourism said.

Guests will be offered a presentation of tourism possibilities of the World Cup host cities, a selection of dishes of traditional and national cuisine, a news conference and a tour around the Kruzenshtern windjammer. The presentation in Rostock will be the first such event Roustourism plans to organize in Europe to promote the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

The Kruzenshtern, a four-masted barque, was built in 1926 at Geestemnde in Bremerhaven, Germany and was given the Italian name of the Padua (after the Italian city). She was surrendered to the Soviet Union in 1946 as war reparation and renamed after the early 19th century Baltic German explorer in Russian service, Adam Johann Krusenstern (1770-1846). She is now a Russian Navy sail training ship. Of the four remaining Flying P-Liners, the former Padua is the only one still in use, mainly for training purposes, with her homeports in Kaliningrad (formerly Koenigsberg) and Murmansk. After the Sedov, another former German ship, she is the largest traditional sailing vessel still in operation. Over its 90-year history, along with participating and winning various international regattas and races, the Kruzenshtern has made two round-the-globe voyages and a trans-Atlantic expedition, covering an overall distance of 1.3 million nautical miles.

