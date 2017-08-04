Back to Main page
Russia to clash with Swiss football club in UEFA Champions League play-off

Sport
August 04, 14:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The winner of the play-off round will proceed further to the group stage

FC CSKA Moscow's Vitinho kicks the ball during the second leg of their 2017/18 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tie against AEK Athens

FC CSKA Moscow's Vitinho kicks the ball during the second leg of their 2017/18 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tie against AEK Athens

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian football club CSKA Moscow was seeded on Friday to face Switzerland’s Young Boys FC in the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League.

The first leg match of the play-off stage will be held either on August 15 of 16 and the second leg will be played on August 22 or 23.

The winner of the play-off round will proceed further to the group stage of the prestigious tournament for European football clubs.

The Draw for the play-off round of the Champions League is held on Friday at UEFA’s headquarters in Switzerland’s Nyon.

