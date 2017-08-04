Putin hopes Russian squad to play decently at 2018 Football World Cup

Poll indicates Russians don’t care about fresh US sanctionsSociety & Culture August 04, 13:12
Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forumMilitary & Defense August 04, 13:05
Press review: US Congress may tear up INF treaty and Moscow plays peacemaker in LibyaPress Review August 04, 13:00
About 150 people evacuated from mine in Russia's Yakutia due to floodingWorld August 04, 12:32
Putin hopes Russian squad to play decently at 2018 Football World CupSport August 04, 11:41
Mothers exert most influential pressure on foreign terrorist fighters to return home — UNSociety & Culture August 04, 10:38
Putin says he will consider running for president in 2018Russian Politics & Diplomacy August 04, 9:22
Russian military police ready to repel terrorists’ attacks at safe zone near DamascusMilitary & Defense August 04, 8:39
Putin assigns prosecutors to conduct environmental probe of damage to Lake BaikalSociety & Culture August 04, 8:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TANKHOI VILLAGE /Republic of Buryatia/, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the chances of Russia’s national football team at the 2018 World Cup due next year with the head of the Cheremkhovo municipality of the Irkutsk Region, Vadim Semyonov, who had invited him to attend ceremonies and events timed for the locality’s 100th anniversary, including a match between local football teams.
Putin asked Semyonov about his expectations of the Russian national team’s performance at the World Cup.
"Honestly? It will do badly," Semyonov said.
Putin disagreed.
"Why badly? What’s the reason for such pessimism? Possibly, we will not win anything, but what makes you think we’ll play poorly?" Putin said.
Semyonov replied Russian footballers would start playing in earnest only if the president himself undertook to coach them.
"No," was Putin’s reply. "Each should mind one’s own business. Let’s hope the guys … will do their best," Putin said, adding that he himself hoped the national team would make a decent performance.
Alongside football and boxing the other popular sports in the community are judo and boxing. There are more than a dozen judo wrestling rooms in the municipality.