Putin hopes Russian squad to play decently at 2018 Football World Cup

TANKHOI VILLAGE /Republic of Buryatia/, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the chances of Russia’s national football team at the 2018 World Cup due next year with the head of the Cheremkhovo municipality of the Irkutsk Region, Vadim Semyonov, who had invited him to attend ceremonies and events timed for the locality’s 100th anniversary, including a match between local football teams.

Putin asked Semyonov about his expectations of the Russian national team’s performance at the World Cup.

"Honestly? It will do badly," Semyonov said.

Putin disagreed.

"Why badly? What’s the reason for such pessimism? Possibly, we will not win anything, but what makes you think we’ll play poorly?" Putin said.

Semyonov replied Russian footballers would start playing in earnest only if the president himself undertook to coach them.

"No," was Putin’s reply. "Each should mind one’s own business. Let’s hope the guys … will do their best," Putin said, adding that he himself hoped the national team would make a decent performance.

Alongside football and boxing the other popular sports in the community are judo and boxing. There are more than a dozen judo wrestling rooms in the municipality.