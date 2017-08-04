Back to Main page
Putin hopes Russian squad to play decently at 2018 Football World Cup

August 04, 11:41 UTC+3 TANKHOI VILLAGE

Putin disagreed with the opinion that Russian footballers would start playing in earnest only if the president himself undertook to coach them

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

TANKHOI VILLAGE /Republic of Buryatia/, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the chances of Russia’s national football team at the 2018 World Cup due next year with the head of the Cheremkhovo municipality of the Irkutsk Region, Vadim Semyonov, who had invited him to attend ceremonies and events timed for the locality’s 100th anniversary, including a match between local football teams.

Putin asked Semyonov about his expectations of the Russian national team’s performance at the World Cup.

"Honestly? It will do badly," Semyonov said.

Putin disagreed.

Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
Persons
Vladimir Putin
