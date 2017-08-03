Russia’s Krasnodar FC qualifies for UEFA Europa League play-off round

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/.Russia’s Krasnodar football club has defeated Denmark’s Lyngby Boldklub 3-1 at the away second-leg match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Krasnodar’s Mauricio Pereyra (9th and 22th minutes) and Pavel Mamaev (89th minute, penalty) and Lyngby Boldklub’s Mikkel Rygaard Jensen (28th minute) have scored goals at Thursday’s match.

The first match between the teams ended 2-1 for Krasnodar, qualifying the Russian team for the tournament’s next round.

The Draw for the play-off round of the UEFA Europa League, which will determine all group stage participants, is scheduled to be held this Friday, August 4, at UEFA’s headquarters in Switzerland’s Nyon.