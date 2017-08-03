Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Krasnodar FC qualifies for UEFA Europa League play-off round

Sport
August 03, 23:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Krasnodar football club has defeated Denmark’s Lyngby Boldklub 3-1

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/.Russia’s Krasnodar football club has defeated Denmark’s Lyngby Boldklub 3-1 at the away second-leg match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Krasnodar’s Mauricio Pereyra (9th and 22th minutes) and Pavel Mamaev (89th minute, penalty) and Lyngby Boldklub’s Mikkel Rygaard Jensen (28th minute) have scored goals at Thursday’s match.

The first match between the teams ended 2-1 for Krasnodar, qualifying the Russian team for the tournament’s next round.

The Draw for the play-off round of the UEFA Europa League, which will determine all group stage participants, is scheduled to be held this Friday, August 4, at UEFA’s headquarters in Switzerland’s Nyon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New US sanctions reflect Washington’s economic goals — German official
2
New US law on sanctions no declaration of trade war against Russia — US diplomat
3
Ukraine to suffer from US anti-Russian sanctions bill, says politician
4
Court extends detention for members of St. Petersburg Church of Scientology
5
Yandex.Taxi and Uber notify Moscow authorities about companies’ merger
6
The world's most legendary tanks
7
Association of European Businesses is against US sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама