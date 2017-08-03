Zenit FC qualifies for UEFA Europa League play-off round

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit football club has lost to Israel’s Bnei Yehuda 0-1 in the second-leg match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. Despite the defeat, St. Petersburg’s football club has qualified for the tournament’s play-off round because it won in the first match 2-0.

Israel’s Almog Buzaglo scored a goal in the 67th minute.

The Draw for the play-off round of the Champions League is scheduled to be held this Friday, August 4, at UEFA’s headquarters in Switzerland’s Nyon.