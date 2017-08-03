Back to Main page
Over 20 teams’ delegations examine training grounds for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
August 03, 18:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The FIFA World Cup matches will be held from June 14 to July 15

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Delegations of more than 20 national football teams have visited training grounds in the Moscow Region for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Moscow Region Sports Minister Roman Teryushkov told TASS.

Zenit Arena stadium in Saint Petersburg

US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North Koreans

This past April Teryushkov stated that a number of national teams that would perform at the World Cup had already reserved some Moscow Region training grounds.

"Representatives of more than 20 national teams have visited the Moscow Region’s training grounds. I cannot name them. The information will be released in December. The delegations have not voiced any special requirements yet," Teryushkov said.

The Moscow Region sports minister also told reporters that all training fields would have grass cover. "Besides, road repair, construction of entertainment facilities for fans and reconstruction of housefronts, parks and garden squares are underway," Teryushkov noted.

Seventeen training fields will be set up in the Moscow Region. The FIFA World Cup matches will be held from June 14 to July 15, 2018, in eleven Russian cities.

