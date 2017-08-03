IAAF Congress votes to extend suspension of All-Russia Athletics Federation

LONDON, August 3. /TASS/. The Congress of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) voted on Thursday to extend the suspension term of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF).

The voting followed a report delivered on Monday by Independent chairperson of IAAF Taskforce Rune Andersen, who recommended the participants of the IAAF Congress in London to keep in force the suspension of the Russian track and field body, also referred to as RusAF, since Russia has not implemented in full the criteria necessary for its membership reinstatement.

A total of 166 people voted in favor of extending the suspension term for the RusAF, while only 21 voted against.

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation into the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended. The IAAF in turn decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the global federation.

Nineteen Russian track-and-field athletes have been cleared to take part in the championship. However, they will perform as neutral athletes as the ARAF remains suspended. Russian track-and-field athletes are banned from wearing gear of the national team or wear any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions.