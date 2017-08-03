Back to Main page
WADA chief Reedie says in regular contact with Russia on Roadmap implementation

Sport
August 03, 17:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Starting last year’s January control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency

WADA president Craig Reedie

WADA president Craig Reedie

© AP Photo/Brennan Linsley

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) maintains permanent contacts with Russia regarding the country’s implementation of the Roadmap, which sets the guidelines for the national anti-doping agency’s reinstatement in its rights, InsidetheGames web portal reported on Thursday citing WADA president Sir Craig Reedie.

 On Thursday WADA published second part of its roadmap which stipulates a set of requirements necessary for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to implement in order to be reinstated in its rights.

"We are in regular contact with the Russian authorities over the implementation of the agreed Roadmap and I have been able to agree many steps forward," the sports web portal quoted Reedie as saying. "I am sure this process will continue."

WADA said in its statement earlier in the day that "The Roadmap has been developed and agreed with RUSADA; as well as, the Ministry of Sports, the National Olympic Committee and the Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission."

On May 18, WADA board of directors convened for a session in Montreal, Canada, to review the progress of Russia’s implementation of the global anti-doping body’s roadmap requirements aimed at reinstating the country’s currently suspended membership in WADA.

The organization concluded that Russia had achieved certain progress in bringing its anti-doping system in line with the global requirements, but added that other criteria still remained to be implemented.

Less than two years ago the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting last year’s January control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

