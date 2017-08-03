Russia aims for extensive cooperation with world’s anti-doping bodies

NOVOBUREISKY VILLAGE /Amur Region/, August 3. /TASS/. Russia speaks against all manifestations of performance enhancing drugs abuse in sports and is set for an all-embracing cooperation with the international anti-doping organizations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We are following the president’s instruction on the complete inadmissibility of any form of doping in sports, to make the sports clean and to exert maximum efforts for extensive cooperation with the relevant international structures," Peskov said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) published on Thursday second part of its roadmap, which stipulates a set of requirements necessary for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to implement in order to be reinstated in its rights.

One of the provisions in the published today "Roadmap to Code of Compliance" urges the Russian Sports Ministry, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and RUSADA to acknowledge the results of the report delivered earlier by the WADA Independent Commission.

Commenting on this provision, Peskov said that "the Russian sports authorities are currently working on it."

"Moreover, you may well know that we have (Independent Public Anti-Doping) Commission led by (Vitaly) Smirnov," Peskov told journalists. "Perhaps, you better address questions on this subject to the Commission, since it is maintaining permanent contacts on the given issue."

The ROC Executive Board approved the establishment of the Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC) in late July last year. Vitaly Smirnov, who is also an International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) honorary member, was appointed the head of the new body.

The IPADC issued in May its national plan on the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports. The plan must be implemented before the end of 2017 and envisages a substantial reduction of anti-doping rules violations in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the work done by specialists from the IPADC saying that the commission should be in charge of monitoring the implementation of the new national anti-doping plan.

On May 18, WADA board of directors convened for a session in Montreal, Canada, to review the progress of Russia’s implementation of the global anti-doping body’s roadmap requirements aimed at reinstating the country’s currently suspended membership in WADA.

The organization concluded that Russia had achieved certain progress in bringing its anti-doping system in line with the global requirements, but added that other criteria still remained to be implemented.

Less than two years ago the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting last year’s January control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).