WADA’s second part of Road Map for Russia contains nothing new — Olympic chief

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The second part of WADA’s (World Anti-Doping Agency) road map, which was issued earlier in the day setting further requirements for the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in its rights, contains nothing new, a top Russian Olympic official told TASS on Thursday.

Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said in an interview with TASS that Russia continued its gradual work on the implementation of all previously set criteria as well as on the number of requirements outlined in today’s document.

One of the new criteria stipulated by WADA urges the Russian Sports Ministry, the ROC and RUSADA to acknowledge the results of the report delivered earlier by the WADA Independent Commission.

"There is nothing new," Zhukov said commenting on today’s WADA document. "WADA published criteria, which we keep gradually working on."

We plan to implement all of the set criteria this fall," the ROC president said. "I can say that it will be certainly done by the end of the year."

Among other criteria set today by the world’s governing anti-doping body for Russia to implement are:

The Russian Government must provide access for appropriate entities to the stored urine samples in the Moscow Laboratory. These samples are sealed off due to a Federal investigation.

RUSADA’s Supervisory Board must select a new Director General via a transparent, external and objective application and recruitment process overseen by the two International Experts.

RUSADA must appoint a new Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) Committee and ensure it becomes operational. The RUSADA TUE team must receive expert training.

RUSADA must complete its recruitment and training of staff in all functional areas, and continue the recruitment of doping control officers and chaperones.

RUSADA must cover UKAD’s and the two International Experts’ costs until the end of their involvement in the project, which is expected to end in April 2018.

RUSADA must have full fiscal management autonomy in its funding from the Russian Government.

RUSADA must have sufficient resources to sustain and further develop its values-based education program.

WADA must audit RUSADA. This is tentatively scheduled for September 2017.

WADA must conduct a second audit within four months of any future date from which RUSADA achieves compliance.

On May 18, WADA board of directors convened for a session in Montreal, Canada, to review the progress of Russia’s implementation of the global anti-doping body’s roadmap requirements aimed at reinstating the country’s currently suspended membership in WADA.

The organization concluded that Russia had achieved certain progress in bringing its anti-doping system in line with the global requirements, but added that other criteria still remained to be implemented.

Less than two years ago the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting last year’s January control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).