WADA’s second part of Road Map for Russia contains nothing new — Olympic chief

Spokesman keeps quiet about Putin’s catch made during fishing trip, promises details soonSociety & Culture August 03, 15:23
Turning blind eye to migration law violation by journalist Ali Feruz impossible — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 03, 15:07
US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North KoreansWorld August 03, 14:50
Russian troops hold drills in AbkhaziaMilitary & Defense August 03, 14:47
Russian reconnaissance team emerges as frontrunner after Army Games toughest phaseMilitary & Defense August 03, 14:16
Poll shows 83% of Russians approve of Putin’s performance as presidentSociety & Culture August 03, 14:07
Russia, China to sign cooperation deal on Moon explorationScience & Space August 03, 13:43
Japanese PM plans to continue dialogue on peace treaty with RussiaWorld August 03, 13:40
Kremlin hinting at latest US sanctions, vows to uphold and protect Russia’s interestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 03, 13:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The second part of WADA’s (World Anti-Doping Agency) road map, which was issued earlier in the day setting further requirements for the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in its rights, contains nothing new, a top Russian Olympic official told TASS on Thursday.
Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said in an interview with TASS that Russia continued its gradual work on the implementation of all previously set criteria as well as on the number of requirements outlined in today’s document.
One of the new criteria stipulated by WADA urges the Russian Sports Ministry, the ROC and RUSADA to acknowledge the results of the report delivered earlier by the WADA Independent Commission.
"There is nothing new," Zhukov said commenting on today’s WADA document. "WADA published criteria, which we keep gradually working on."
We plan to implement all of the set criteria this fall," the ROC president said. "I can say that it will be certainly done by the end of the year."
Among other criteria set today by the world’s governing anti-doping body for Russia to implement are:
On May 18, WADA board of directors convened for a session in Montreal, Canada, to review the progress of Russia’s implementation of the global anti-doping body’s roadmap requirements aimed at reinstating the country’s currently suspended membership in WADA.
The organization concluded that Russia had achieved certain progress in bringing its anti-doping system in line with the global requirements, but added that other criteria still remained to be implemented.
Less than two years ago the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.
The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.
Starting last year’s January control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).