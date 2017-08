Russia suspends six track and field athletes for anti-doping rules violation

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) announced on Wednesday suspension terms for six national track and field athletes for violations of anti-doping regulations.

The suspended athletes are Ivan Hudyakov (400m hurdles), Zilya Garipova (race walk), Ekaterina Doseikina (1,500m running), Lyubov Kharlamova (3,000m steeplechase), Viktoria Gurova (triple jump) and Yulia Smirnova (long-distance running).