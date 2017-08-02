IAAF congress to discuss reinstating Russia’s membership

LONDON, August 2. /TASS/. The issue of Russia’s suspended membership will be discussed at the upcoming congress of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to open in London on Wednesday.

Members of the congress will decide on whether to reinstate membership of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (ARAF) or to continue the suspension.

On Monday, the IAAF Council met in London to hear the latest interim report of the independent IAAF Taskforce on ARAF’s reinstatement process. The report was delivered by Taskforce independent chairperson Rune Andersen. The IAAF Taskforce recommended to continue suspension of ARAF’s membership as it has failed to reach all the conditions for its reinstatement.

The group said that although ARAF has made serious progress toward reinstatement, but it is yet to meet all the necessary conditions. Several important steps are yet to be made, the report says.

Andersen’s report will also be heard at the IAAF Congress. ARAF chief Dmitry Shlyakhtin is also expected to make a speech.

ARAF’s membership in the IAAF was suspended in November 2015 following an investigation into doping abuse in Russian sports carried out by the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission. Russian track and field athletes are allowed to take part in international competitions only as neutral athletes. As many as 19 Russian track and field athletes have been cleared for competing at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London starting on August 4.

The 51st IAAF Congress, the governing body of the international association, will convene on August 2-3 at the ExCel exhibition center in London and will gather over 800 delegates from more than 200 countries. The first IAAF Congress was held in Stockholm in 1912.