Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IAAF congress to discuss reinstating Russia’s membership

Sport
August 02, 8:33 UTC+3 LONDON

All-Russia Athletics Federation’s membership in the IAAF was suspended in November 2015 following an investigation into doping abuse in Russian sports

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, August 2. /TASS/. The issue of Russia’s suspended membership will be discussed at the upcoming congress of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to open in London on Wednesday.

Members of the congress will decide on whether to reinstate membership of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (ARAF) or to continue the suspension.

More news on
DOPING SCANDAL IN RUSSIAN SPORTS
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

IAAF to hear report on Russia’s reinstatement ahead of 2017 Athletics World Championship

Sports minister says RUSADA doping inspectors started testing athletes

Russian Ice Hockey Federation to render assistance to banned forward Zaripov

On Monday, the IAAF Council met in London to hear the latest interim report of the independent IAAF Taskforce on ARAF’s reinstatement process. The report was delivered by Taskforce independent chairperson Rune Andersen. The IAAF Taskforce recommended to continue suspension of ARAF’s membership as it has failed to reach all the conditions for its reinstatement.

The group said that although ARAF has made serious progress toward reinstatement, but it is yet to meet all the necessary conditions. Several important steps are yet to be made, the report says.

Andersen’s report will also be heard at the IAAF Congress. ARAF chief Dmitry Shlyakhtin is also expected to make a speech.

ARAF’s membership in the IAAF was suspended in November 2015 following an investigation into doping abuse in Russian sports carried out by the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission. Russian track and field athletes are allowed to take part in international competitions only as neutral athletes. As many as 19 Russian track and field athletes have been cleared for competing at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London starting on August 4.

The 51st IAAF Congress, the governing body of the international association, will convene on August 2-3 at the ExCel exhibition center in London and will gather over 800 delegates from more than 200 countries. The first IAAF Congress was held in Stockholm in 1912.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US-Russia relations may deteriorate further — Tillerson
2
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
3
New Russia’s permanent representative to UN tells of his first meeting with US counterpart
4
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic
5
Sakhalin welcomes another Ship of Friendship from Japan
6
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
7
Russian billionaires earn over $10 bln since start of year — Bloomberg
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама