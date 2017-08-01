Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kaliningrad Arena’s pitch turf to be above FIFA standards, contractor assures

Sport
August 01, 19:17 UTC+3 KALININGRAD
Share
1 pages in this article

KALININGRAD, August 1. /TASS/. A quality of the pitch turf at the currently under construction football arena in Kaliningrad, one of 11 Russian cities selected to host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, may be above FIFA standards, Araz Alagarov, the president of the stadium’s contractor Crocus Group, said on Tuesday.

"FIFA has very strict requirements regarding the pitch turf," Alagarov said. "We are implementing here everything in regard to the drainage, heating and watering. Each operation is closely monitored."

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

Russia seeks to up 2018 FIFA World Cup tickets availability for its citizens

Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to begin after December 1

FIFA World Cup trophy to visit 50 countries ahead of 2018 tournament

"I believe that our field will be in line with all required standards or maybe will be above them," he said. "All fields must be in an ideal condition before the World Cup. We will start rolling out the pitch turf in the next couple of days."

Located in Russia’s westernmost enclave the city of Kaliningrad is building a completely new stadium for the 2018 World Cup on October Island. The stadium’s construction is expected to meet FIFA 2017 deadline and the new facility may be one of the cheapest built for the global championship after FIFA allowed to reduce the seating capacity to 35,000.

Russia’s old city of Kaliningrad already has one stadium. The 14,660-seat Baltika Stadium was constructed in late 19th century on money donated by philanthropist Walter Simon. At that time the stadium was located within Germany’s Konigsberg, which became Russia’s Kaliningrad after the World War II.

After hosting the Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country was granted the right for the global quadrennial football championship after winning the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow court killed
2
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
3
Venezuelan president laughs off US sanctions against him as ‘something to be proud of’
4
Russian diplomat slams US sanctions on Moscow, Tehran as unlawful
5
Moscow says Syrian de-escalation zones 'thoroughly discussed' with Tehran's envoy
6
First tanker for Yamal LNG starts voyage over Northern Sea Route
7
Alrosa plans to sell most expensive diamond ever cut in Russia in fall
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама