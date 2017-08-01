Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Sharapova says delighted to be back playing on US tennis courts

Sport
August 01, 14:50 UTC+3 TASS

After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Maria Sharapova made her tour return in April at Stuttgart, reaching the semi-finals

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/RONALD WITTEK

TASS, August 1. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova said she was extremely glad to be back playing on courts in the United States after a very long break, according to the official website of the Women Tennis Association (WTA).

On Monday, Sharapova played her first match at the WTA tennis tournament in Stanford, California, where she was invited with a wildcard. In her first round encounter Sharapova clinched the victory from home favorite Jennifer Brady edging the American in three sets 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 at the tennis court of the Stanford University.

Gallery
7 photo
© AP Photo/Michael Probst

Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification

"I feel like I just want to hug everyone and say thank you," the WTA website quoted Sharapova as saying. "It's my first match in the States in a really long time and it's the closest thing to home for me."

"The welcome has been incredible and finally playing so close to home was really special," said Sharapova, who made a comeback to the sport in April after 15-month suspension.

This was also the first game for Sharapova after she sustained a thigh injury earlier in the year and was forced to pull out from the tennis tournament in Italy. The Russian player praised the high level of her first round opponent Brady, who is currently enjoying her best season ever.

"I feel like I face a lot of things: not competing for a long time, an opponent who's able to play some great tennis - what a year she's had already!" Sharapova said.

Former world’s Number One Sharapova said her only goal at the moment is to simply keep playing as it helps her to get better. In the second round of the tournament in Stanford, which offers $800,000 in prize money and runs between July 31 and August 6, she is squared off against 7-seed Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

"All that matters is that I keep playing," she said. "As long as I'm the one winning the last point, I get to play another match, and another. The more I play, the better I'll do. That's the goal."

Gallery
12 photo

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday

After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her tour return in April at Stuttgart, reaching the semi-finals. She also participated in the Madrid Open where she lost in the second round, and retired injured from her second round match at the Rome Masters.

Last week Sharapova was granted a wildcard for the WTA tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio, set to be held on August 12-20. She is also scheduled to play at a tournament in China’s Tianjin between October 9 and 15.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006.

She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

Gallery
4 photo
© EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Sharapova tops Forbes list of world's highest-paid female athletes

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow court killed
2
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
3
Kremlin concerned over expansion of alliances rather than neighbors’ relations with US
4
Polish ministry: Russia may take part in anniversary of revolt at Nazi death camp Sobibor
5
Senior diplomat says Russia and Iran coordinate steps to bolster security in Syria
6
German top envoy vows EU will resist ‘America Above All’ policy under sanctions pretext
7
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама