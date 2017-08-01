Maria Sharapova wins first match at WTA tournament in Stanford

EU to protect itself against US policy pursued under pretext of sanctions — ministerWorld August 01, 9:51
US actor George Clooney launches campaign to support education for Syrian childrenWorld August 01, 8:46
Maria Sharapova wins first match at WTA tournament in StanfordSport August 01, 8:14
White House pondering response to reduction of US missions staff in RussiaFOREIGN POLICY August 01, 4:03
Senator McCain 'not surprised' by expulsion of US diplomats from RussiaWorld August 01, 3:54
Russian athletes banned from singing national hymn at London World Championships hotelsSport July 31, 21:30
US sanctions harm transatlantic relations — Russia's NATO envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 31, 21:05
Egyptian expert says Russia is 'excellent candidate' to mediate in crisis around QatarWorld July 31, 20:28
De-escalation in southern Syria meets both Russian and US interests, diplomat saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 31, 19:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Maria Sharapova beat American Jennifer Brady in a match of the first round at the tournament of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in the US Stanford.
The Russian defeated her opponent with a score of 6:1, 4:6, 6:0. The match was the first for the 30-year-old Sharapova after recovering from the injury she received in May.
In the second round, Sharapova is to meet with seven-seeded Lesya Tsurenko of Ukraine.
After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her tour return in April at Stuttgart, reaching the semi-finals. She also participated in the Madrid Open where she lost in the second round, and retired injured from her second round match at the Rome Masters.
The tennis player was expected to take part in qualifications for Wimbledon as she had not requested the organizers to issue her a wild card for the main draw but Sharapova did not take part in the competition due to her injury.
In mid-June, organizers of the Women Tennis Association in Stanford (with $800,000 in prize money) granted Sharapova a wild card. The tournament is held from July 31 to August 6 at tennis courts of the Stanford University, California.
Earlier, Natalia Vihlyantseva won the match of the first round at Stanford beating American Danielle Lao. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (4) also takes part in the competition, she starts on Wednesday immediately from the second round.