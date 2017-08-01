Maria Sharapova wins first match at WTA tournament in Stanford

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Maria Sharapova beat American Jennifer Brady in a match of the first round at the tournament of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in the US Stanford.

The Russian defeated her opponent with a score of 6:1, 4:6, 6:0. The match was the first for the 30-year-old Sharapova after recovering from the injury she received in May.

In the second round, Sharapova is to meet with seven-seeded Lesya Tsurenko of Ukraine.

After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her tour return in April at Stuttgart, reaching the semi-finals. She also participated in the Madrid Open where she lost in the second round, and retired injured from her second round match at the Rome Masters.

The tennis player was expected to take part in qualifications for Wimbledon as she had not requested the organizers to issue her a wild card for the main draw but Sharapova did not take part in the competition due to her injury.

In mid-June, organizers of the Women Tennis Association in Stanford (with $800,000 in prize money) granted Sharapova a wild card. The tournament is held from July 31 to August 6 at tennis courts of the Stanford University, California.

Earlier, Natalia Vihlyantseva won the match of the first round at Stanford beating American Danielle Lao. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (4) also takes part in the competition, she starts on Wednesday immediately from the second round.