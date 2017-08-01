Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Maria Sharapova wins first match at WTA tournament in Stanford

Sport
August 01, 8:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The match was the first for the 30-year-old Sharapova after recovering from the injury she received in May

Share
1 pages in this article
Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova

© EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Maria Sharapova beat American Jennifer Brady in a match of the first round at the tournament of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in the US Stanford.

The Russian defeated her opponent with a score of 6:1, 4:6, 6:0. The match was the first for the 30-year-old Sharapova after recovering from the injury she received in May.

In the second round, Sharapova is to meet with seven-seeded Lesya Tsurenko of Ukraine.

Read also

Russian tennis star Sharapova granted wildcard for WTA tournament in Cincinnati

Russian tennis star Sharapova says achieved enough, but not going to retire

World’s popular sports broadcaster ranks Sharapova 23rd in top-100 global athletes list

Maria Sharapova is back in top-200 of WTA rankings

After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her tour return in April at Stuttgart, reaching the semi-finals. She also participated in the Madrid Open where she lost in the second round, and retired injured from her second round match at the Rome Masters.

The tennis player was expected to take part in qualifications for Wimbledon as she had not requested the organizers to issue her a wild card for the main draw but Sharapova did not take part in the competition due to her injury.

In mid-June, organizers of the Women Tennis Association in Stanford (with $800,000 in prize money) granted Sharapova a wild card. The tournament is held from July 31 to August 6 at tennis courts of the Stanford University, California.

Earlier, Natalia Vihlyantseva won the match of the first round at Stanford beating American Danielle Lao. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (4) also takes part in the competition, she starts on Wednesday immediately from the second round.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Sharapova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Airborne Force chief says only Russia capable of air-dropping military hardware
2
Russia’s Airborne Forces to form three tank battalions in 2018
3
EU to protect itself against US policy pursued under pretext of sanctions — minister
4
De-escalation in southern Syria meets both Russian and US interests, diplomat says
5
White House pondering response to reduction of US missions staff in Russia
6
German court lifts provisional measures limiting Gazprom access to OPAL pipeline
7
Russia's central bank keeps key rate at 9%
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама