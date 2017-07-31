Deputy PM says July turned to be remarkable month for Russian athletes

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The outgoing month of July turned to be a remarkable one for Russian athletes, who successfully performed at various international tournaments, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Monday.

"July turned to be wonderful for the Russian sports and we have discussed it with the (Russian) prime minister, who in turn extended his greetings to all our athletes," Mutko, who oversees the issues of sports, tourism and youth affairs in the Russian government, said in an interview with TASS.

This month Russian athletes finished in the first place of the medals standings at the 2017 European Youth Olympics Festival (July 22-30), the 2017 Deaflympics (July 18-30) and the 2017 World Games (July 20-30).

At the 2017 FINA World Championships, held in Budapest on July 14-30, the Russian national team of swimmers won three gold, three silver and four bronze medals, reaching its best ever result of the World Championships since 1994, when Russia packed a total of 11 medals (four gold, five silver and two bronze).

At the 2017 World Fencing Championship, held in Leipzig on July 19-26, fencers from the Russian national team finished second in the overall medals standings of the tournament having won three gold and three bronze medals.

The deputy prime minister also expressed his pleasure with the victory of the women’s team at the 2017 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, where the Russian squad defeated in the final team USA 86-82.

"Andrei Kirilenko said the right words about the victory of the women’s team calling it a fantastic success," Mutko said. "It is worth a lot to hear such words from Andrei (Kirilenko). It is also marvelous that our Maria Vadeeva was named the most valuable player of the championship."

According to the deputy premier, the system of training of Russian athletes at the youth level was set up in the right way and yields its results.

"Financial difficulties are possible, but nevertheless we have a good system for training young athletes. "However, our main problem is the transfer of athletes from the youth level to the national teams and we still have to work on this."

Mutko held a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday and among other issues the deputy premier reported on the recent progress made by Russian athletes.

Prime Minister Medvedev particularly lauded the performance of the Russian national swimming team saying that "Perhaps it was the best ever result for the past two decades."

"We hope that they will continue performing successfully in the future," Medvedev said.