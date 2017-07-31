Back to Main page
Russian athletes banned from singing national hymn at London World Championships hotels

Sport
July 31, 21:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The prohibition also concerns the athletes’ support personnel — they are also banned from approaching the World Championships facilities carrying flags and banners

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has prohibited Russian athletes from singing their country’s national anthem at London’s official hotels for the 2017 World Championships in Athletics, the Neutral Athletes Regulations, which TASS has at its disposal, say.

Nineteen Russian athletes were admitted to the championships that kick off on August 4 and will perform under a neutral flag due to the suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation.

Read also

14 Russians bid to take part in IAAF World Championships

Earlier, the IAAF banned the use of national colors in the Russian uniform. National symbols also should not appear on their bodies (including hair coloring, skin coloring, tattoos, jewellery, hair shaving and nail varnishes).

"The national anthem of the country of the Neutral Athlete shall not be played or sung at any time within the vicinity of any venue associated with the event including but not limited to the competition venue, warm-up area, call room, training grounds and hotels," the document says.

Sergey Shubenkov, a 110m hurdles winner at the IAAF World Championships 2015, noted last week that the Russian sportsmen could not use the national hymn even as a mobile ringtone.

The prohibition also concerns the athletes’ support personnel: they are also banned from approaching the World Championships facilities carrying flags and banners. The IAAF will examine the image of the Russian sportsmen for compliance with the rules and will apply sanctions in case of their infringement.

