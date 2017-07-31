Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Anti-Doping Agency may be reinstated within several months

Sport
July 31, 15:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission issued in May its national plan on the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC) hopes that the country’s currently suspended Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will be reinstated in its rights within several months, IPADC chief Vitaly Smirnov said on Monday.

"We are in close cooperation with the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency), we have achieved progress and we were granted the right for collecting samples," Smirnov said addressing a news conference.

"We hope that our agency (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) will be reinstated in the coming months," he said. "The laboratory, as the international organizations insisted, was transferred under the competence of the MSU (Moscow State University), just like it is done in other countries."

Read also
WADA Director General Olivier Niggli

Russian Anti-Doping Agency going in right direction — WADA chief

"A law on criminal responsibility (for inducing into doping abuse) has been adopted as well," Smirnov added. "The prosecutor’s office is holding extended sessions on relevant measures as well as on documents signed by the (Russian) president. A lot of moral issues are connected with this national plan and we need to work on it properly."

"Our main achievement was the national plan on the fight against doping and it was approved by the Russian president," Smirnov said. "On May 23 in Krasnodar, the president backed the proposal (from the president of the Russian Olympic Committee) for the commission to exercise the national control over the implementation."

Smirnov said he hoped that other countries would start as well actively fighting against the use of performance enhancing drugs in sports.

"We have acknowledged that there were mistakes," the IPADC chief said. "The most important is that we do not want to be the only exception and wish that other countries would follow our example."

The IPADC issued in May its national plan on the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports. The plan must be implemented before the end of 2017 and envisages a substantial reduction of anti-doping rules violations in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the work done by specialists from the IPADC saying that the commission should be in charge of monitoring the implementation of the new national anti-doping plan.

The ROC Executive Board approved the establishment of the public anti-doping commission in late July last year. Vitaly Smirnov, who is also an International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) honorary member, was appointed the head of the new body.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow allows US diplomatic officials to leave Russia before September
2
Airborne Force chief says only Russia capable of air-dropping military hardware
3
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
4
US bill on anti-Russian sanctions contravenes international law — German minister
5
Press review: Kremlin’s sanctions sting US embassy and Russia warns Poland on monument law
6
Russia's antimonopoly service opens case against ‘Big Four’ mobile operators
7
Historic St. Petersburg manor home to Russian nobility up for sale with $7 mln price tag
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама