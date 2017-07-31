Russian Anti-Doping Agency may be reinstated within several months

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC) hopes that the country’s currently suspended Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will be reinstated in its rights within several months, IPADC chief Vitaly Smirnov said on Monday.

"We are in close cooperation with the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency), we have achieved progress and we were granted the right for collecting samples," Smirnov said addressing a news conference.

"We hope that our agency (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) will be reinstated in the coming months," he said. "The laboratory, as the international organizations insisted, was transferred under the competence of the MSU (Moscow State University), just like it is done in other countries."

"A law on criminal responsibility (for inducing into doping abuse) has been adopted as well," Smirnov added. "The prosecutor’s office is holding extended sessions on relevant measures as well as on documents signed by the (Russian) president. A lot of moral issues are connected with this national plan and we need to work on it properly."

"Our main achievement was the national plan on the fight against doping and it was approved by the Russian president," Smirnov said. "On May 23 in Krasnodar, the president backed the proposal (from the president of the Russian Olympic Committee) for the commission to exercise the national control over the implementation."

Smirnov said he hoped that other countries would start as well actively fighting against the use of performance enhancing drugs in sports.

"We have acknowledged that there were mistakes," the IPADC chief said. "The most important is that we do not want to be the only exception and wish that other countries would follow our example."

The IPADC issued in May its national plan on the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports. The plan must be implemented before the end of 2017 and envisages a substantial reduction of anti-doping rules violations in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the work done by specialists from the IPADC saying that the commission should be in charge of monitoring the implementation of the new national anti-doping plan.

The ROC Executive Board approved the establishment of the public anti-doping commission in late July last year. Vitaly Smirnov, who is also an International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) honorary member, was appointed the head of the new body.