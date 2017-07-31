Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s public anti-doping body accomplished enormous work in one year — Olympic official

Sport
July 31, 15:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The most important result was the presentation of the national plan (on the fight against doping), according to the president of the Russian Olympic Committee

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC) accomplished enormous work within a year since its foundation and under complicated circumstances in national sports, Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Monday.

"It has been a year since the IPADC was set up and this year was a success," Zhukov said. "The Commission completed enormous work during the difficult times for our sports in connection with notorious developments."

Read also

WADA receives Russia’s new national anti-doping plan

"I would like to congratulate (IPADC chief) Vitaly Smirnov with his good work," the ROC president stated. "The most important results were the presentation of the national plan (on the fight against doping) and everything that can be attributed to the reorganization of our anti-doping system."

The IPADC issued in May its national plan on the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports. The plan must be implemented before the end of 2017 and envisages a substantial reduction of anti-doping rules violations in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the work done by specialists from the IPADC saying that the commission should be in charge of monitoring the implementation of the new national anti-doping plan.

The ROC Executive Board approved the establishment of the public anti-doping commission in late July last year. Vitaly Smirnov, who is also an International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) honorary member, was appointed the head of the new body.

Smirnov worked for the IOC for 46 years and he also served as the ROC president between 1992 and 2001.

The decision to form the commission came after President Putin announced in mid-July last year that the ROC could set up an independent public commission on issues about combatting the abuse of performance enhancing drugs. The president’s proposal came following a slew of sanctions against the Russian sports on accusations of doping abuse.

Read also
Alexander Ivlev, chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency

Russian anti-doping body working on future strategy plan

Two years ago, the WADA Independent Commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, carried out an investigation of the activities of RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency), the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting in January 2016, control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow allows US diplomatic officials to leave Russia before September
2
Airborne Force chief says only Russia capable of air-dropping military hardware
3
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
4
US bill on anti-Russian sanctions contravenes international law — German minister
5
Press review: Kremlin’s sanctions sting US embassy and Russia warns Poland on monument law
6
Russia's antimonopoly service opens case against ‘Big Four’ mobile operators
7
Historic St. Petersburg manor home to Russian nobility up for sale with $7 mln price tag
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама