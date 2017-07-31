Russia’s public anti-doping body accomplished enormous work in one year — Olympic official

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC) accomplished enormous work within a year since its foundation and under complicated circumstances in national sports, Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Monday.

"It has been a year since the IPADC was set up and this year was a success," Zhukov said. "The Commission completed enormous work during the difficult times for our sports in connection with notorious developments."

"I would like to congratulate (IPADC chief) Vitaly Smirnov with his good work," the ROC president stated. "The most important results were the presentation of the national plan (on the fight against doping) and everything that can be attributed to the reorganization of our anti-doping system."

The IPADC issued in May its national plan on the fight against abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports. The plan must be implemented before the end of 2017 and envisages a substantial reduction of anti-doping rules violations in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the work done by specialists from the IPADC saying that the commission should be in charge of monitoring the implementation of the new national anti-doping plan.

The ROC Executive Board approved the establishment of the public anti-doping commission in late July last year. Vitaly Smirnov, who is also an International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) honorary member, was appointed the head of the new body.

Smirnov worked for the IOC for 46 years and he also served as the ROC president between 1992 and 2001.

The decision to form the commission came after President Putin announced in mid-July last year that the ROC could set up an independent public commission on issues about combatting the abuse of performance enhancing drugs. The president’s proposal came following a slew of sanctions against the Russian sports on accusations of doping abuse.

Two years ago, the WADA Independent Commission, led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, carried out an investigation of the activities of RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency), the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting in January 2016, control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).