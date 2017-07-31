Back to Main page
Russia’s Fencing Federation satisfied with results of 2017 World Championship

Sport
July 31, 14:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Fencers from the Russian team finished second in the overall medals standings of the tournament having won three gold and three bronze medals

© EPA/FILIP SINGER

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Fencing Federation of Russia (FFR) believes that the national team’s performance at the 2017 World Fencing Championship, held in Leipzig on July 19-26, was satisfactory, FFR President Alexander Mikhailov said on Monday.

Fencers from the Russian team finished second in the overall medals standings of the tournament having won three gold and three bronze medals. They succumbed to team Italy, which won a total of four gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

"The overall result at the world championship is positive and satisfactory," Mikhailov said. "The (FFR) Executive Committee will be voting at its session for this estimation as well."

"Finishing second is not a big deal since we are currently rotating the staff and athletes," he said. "Up to 50% of fencers (from 2016 Olympics) retired from the national team to various reasons."

"The fact that our fencers did not fare well in team events shows that adjustments are underway and the new team is being formed up," Mikhailov stated. "We hope that this championship’s team will be fighting for the medals at the 2020 Olympics."

The XXXII Summer Olympic Games will be held in the capital of Japan, Tokyo, between July 24 and August 9.

