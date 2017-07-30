Back to Main page
Russia’s Kazan or Sochi may host 2025 World Games

Sport
July 30, 4:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The issue is yet to be discussed with regional administration officials

Kazan

Kazan

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi or Volga area city of Kazan may bid to host the 2025 World Games, an international competition in non-Olympic disciplines, a Russian sports official told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the head of Russia’s Committee on national and non-Olympic sports, Dmitry Motin, met with the leadership of the International World Games Association (IWGA), an organization that organizes and governs the World Games. The meeting took place in Poland’s Wroclaw, the host city of this year’s World Games.

"Our committee conducts relations with IWGA, so we will be the ones who will channel the bidding campaign. As far as the choice of the host city is concerned, experience has shown that capitals should not host competitions," he said.

The official explained that according to previous experience, facilities hosting various types of competitions should be located close to each other.

"That’s why it will be difficult to hold them in cities like Moscow or St. Petersburg, because of the distance between various sports facilities," Motin said. "Speaking about Russia, infrastructure objects are ready in Sochi and Kazan. That’s why those cities could bid for hosting the Games."

At the same time, the sports official said the issue is yet to be discussed with regional administration officials.

"During this fall and winter, we will understand whether regions are interested in hosting the Games in 2025. The IWGA president assured us that there is a possibility of holding them in Russia, despite the complicated political situation surrounding Russia. There will be no boycott," he said.

Official bidding for the 2025 World Games will begin in 2018. Earlier, South Korea and China expressed their readiness to host the event.

The first World Games were held in 1981 in Santa Clara, California, United States. The event has since been held every four years, in the years that follow the Olympic Games. The participants compete in non-Olympic sports, or disciplines within an Olympic sport that are not contested in the Olympics. The tenth World Games in Wroclaw are held on July 20-30.

