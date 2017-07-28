Russia to vie for medals in 7-8 competitions of 2017 IAAF World Championships

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s national team of track and field has chances of winning medals in up to eight different competitions of the 2017 IAAF World Championships next week in London, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Friday.

London is hosting the 2017 IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) World Championships on August 4-13. Nineteen Russian track and field athletes have been cleared to take part in the championship.

"We will be strong in seven or eight competitions at the World Championships fighting for medals," Kolobkov told journalists. "Nineteen of our athletes fulfilled the required standards for the tournament and their names are well known - Shubenkov, Lasitskene, Menkov and young race walkers and youth world champions."

A total of 48 sets of medals will be up for grabs during the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

The Russian athletes will be performing at the upcoming championship as neutral athletes as the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) remains suspended. Russian track-and-field athletes are banned from wearing gear of the national team or wear any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions.

"Russian athletics is in a very complicated situation and has been through a deep crisis over the past two years, but we are gradually getting over it," Kolobkov said. "The good thing is that all regions, the Sports Ministry are supporting athletics and we help the federation (ARAF) and athletes."

"Obviously this situation is psychologically heavy on athletes, coaches and management, but we hope that we will soon get over this crisis," the Russian sports minister added.