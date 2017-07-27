Deputy PM believes IAAF unlikely to reinstate Russia’s membership at upcoming congress

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) is unlikely to be reinstated with the world’s governing body of athletics during the upcoming IAAF Congress in London on August 3, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said in Thursday.

London is hosting the 2017 IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) World Championships on August 4-13. The IAAF Congress convenes on August 3 and its Council will hold a session on July 31. ARAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin is scheduled to deliver a speech at the IAAF Congress.

"The (IAAF) Congress convenes in London on the eve of the championship and our (ARAF) federation and its president were invited to attend," Mutko said. "He will be given the floor to speak for the first time and the Congress will decide whether to keep the suspension or to extend it further."

Nineteen Russian track-and-field athletes have been cleared to take part in the championship. However, they will perform as neutral athletes as the ARAF remains suspended. Russian track-and-field athletes are banned from wearing gear of the national team or wear any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions.

Independent chairperson of IAAF Taskforce Rune Andersen is scheduled to present his report on Russia’s progress in reinstatement process to the IAAF Council on July 31 and will also address IAAF Congress on August 3 on the same issue.

"Of course we would like to hope for the positive decision (of IAAF Congress)," Mutko stated. "But I believe we can already guess the outcome - while there is no decision from the IOC (International Olympic Committee), everyone will keep waiting for it."

"All federations will be abstaining from making bold decisions until RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) is reinstated in its rights," the deputy premier added.