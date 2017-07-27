Russia’s law on criminal responsibility for doping in sports may be enforced anytime

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The law on criminal responsibility for doping abuse in Russia is active and may be enforced at any time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday.

Last November, Russian lawmakers adopted a law stipulating a criminal responsibility for encouraging athletes to consume performance enhancing drugs.

"This year have had three cases (of doping abuse) compared to 11 last year," Mutko said. "We are not covering anyone. The law has not been enforced as of yet, but it is possible at any time."

"We have drawn serious conclusions based on what was said in WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency)," he said. "We have set up a completely new anti-doping system. We have been working in line with WADA’s requirements over the past two years, accomplished enormous work, amended the Charter and changes some other aspects."

The law was initiated by the United Russia and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) political parties and initially stipulated a financial fine of up to 500,000 rubles (over $7,350 at that time’s foreign currency exchange rate) or a fine equal to six-month income of a person guilty of inducing an athlete into doping consumption. The lawmakers finally settled with the fine of 300,000 rubles ($5,000).

A person found guilty of encouraging an athlete into doping rule violations could be also suspended from his or her professional activities up to three years, according to the law.

Two months ago Russia’s Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC) announced that it issued a national plan on the fight against the use of performance enhancing drugs in sports.

The plan must be implemented before the end of 2017 and envisages a substantial reduction of anti-doping rules violations in Russia.