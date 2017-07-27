Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s law on criminal responsibility for doping in sports may be enforced anytime

Sport
July 27, 20:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Last November, Russian lawmakers adopted a law stipulating a criminal responsibility for encouraging athletes to consume performance enhancing drugs

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The law on criminal responsibility for doping abuse in Russia is active and may be enforced at any time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday.

Last November, Russian lawmakers adopted a law stipulating a criminal responsibility for encouraging athletes to consume performance enhancing drugs.

Read also

Putin signs law criminalizing doping encouragement

"This year have had three cases (of doping abuse) compared to 11 last year," Mutko said. "We are not covering anyone. The law has not been enforced as of yet, but it is possible at any time."

"We have drawn serious conclusions based on what was said in WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency)," he said. "We have set up a completely new anti-doping system. We have been working in line with WADA’s requirements over the past two years, accomplished enormous work, amended the Charter and changes some other aspects."

The law was initiated by the United Russia and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) political parties and initially stipulated a financial fine of up to 500,000 rubles (over $7,350 at that time’s foreign currency exchange rate) or a fine equal to six-month income of a person guilty of inducing an athlete into doping consumption. The lawmakers finally settled with the fine of 300,000 rubles ($5,000).

A person found guilty of encouraging an athlete into doping rule violations could be also suspended from his or her professional activities up to three years, according to the law.

Two months ago Russia’s Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC) announced that it issued a national plan on the fight against the use of performance enhancing drugs in sports.

The plan must be implemented before the end of 2017 and envisages a substantial reduction of anti-doping rules violations in Russia.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin
2
Finnish president comments on new US sanctions against Russia
3
Washington to use new sanctions to curb Russian energy projects, experts say
4
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
5
Russian ultra-high frequency guns are now ‘the real thing,’ developer asserts
6
Lavrov astonished by mass hysteria among US politicians
7
Two Russians get short jail terms in Latvia for trespassing on military base
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама