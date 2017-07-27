Brazilian football team’s staff kick off Russian language practice ahead of 2018 World Cup

Head coach of the Brazilian national team Tite in the Russian language classes © Brazilian Football Confederation

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The technical staff of the Brazilian national football squad, including Head Coach Tite, has begun learning the Russian language and culture in the run-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia, spokesman for the Brazilian Football Confederation Vinicius Rodrigues informed TASS.

Brazil’s national squad has already secured its participation in the World Cup, which will be held from June 14 to July 15 on 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities.

"The technical staff of our national team had two geography, history and culture lessons and one language lesson. We learned several polite words, such as ‘spasibo,’ ‘pozhaluista,’ ‘izvinite’, how to introduce oneself and so on," Rodrigues said.

"The basic idea is to demonstrate our interest in understanding how great and important your country’s culture is and how beautiful it is," he added.

Brazil’s was the second team to qualify for the World Cup. The Iranian national squad was the first to be granted the right to play in the tournament.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup games will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.