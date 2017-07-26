Russian Ice Hockey Federation to wage ruthless war on doping abuse

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) will provide all conditions to make the sport of ice hockey healthy and clean of doping, RHF President Vladislav Tretiak said on Wednesday.

Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) announced on Tuesday that the doping sample of three-time World Champion Danis Zaripov tested positive for prohibited performance enhancing substances. He was suspended by the IIHF for the period of two years, until May 22, 2019.

"Doping abuse in ice hockey is a very rare case," Tretiak said on air of Rossiya-24 television channel. "The key task for the RHF is to offer all necessary conditions to make the sport of ice hockey clean and healthy."

"Today thousands of boys come playing ice hockey and we will do everything possible to safeguard them from doping," Tretiak, who is also the legendary Soviet goaltender indicted in the NHL Hall of Fame, said. "We will have no mercy fighting against this evil."

"All cases of investigations and the following decisions to impose sanctions, including the case of Danis Zaripov, are strictly in the competence of the IIHF Disciplinary Committee in line with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Code," Tretiak said.

"Neither the RHF nor KHL could in any way influence this process," Tretiak, who is also the legendary Soviet goaltender indicted in the NHL Hall of Fame, added.

Russia’s 36-year-old forward Zaripov signed earlier this month a deal on his transfer from KHL’s Metallurg Magnitogorsk club to Ak Bars, where, according to the contract, Zaripov intended to play for the next two seasons.