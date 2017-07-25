Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sports minister hopes for Russia’s membership reinstatement with IAAF before 2018

Sport
July 25, 20:47 UTC+3 NOVOGORSK

Nineteen Russian track-and-field athletes have been cleared to take part in the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, scheduled for August 4-13

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Tuesday he hoped that the membership of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) will be reinstated with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) by next year.

"We are expecting a visit of WADA’s (World Anti-Doping Agency) monitoring commission in September and this organization’s Council will be later debating on the key issue, which would influence ARAF’s compliance and membership reinstatement with the IAAF," Kolobkov said.

More news on
DOPING SCANDAL IN RUSSIAN SPORTS
© EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Sports minister says RUSADA doping inspectors started testing athletes

Russian Ice Hockey Federation to render assistance to banned forward Zaripov

Russia to organize alternative tournament in case Paralympic team banned from 2018 Games

"I hope that by the start of 2018 the ARAF will be granted such rights and our athletes will be able to compete in the (international) competitions under the national flag by the yearend," Kolobkov said. "(ARAF President) Dmitry Shlyakhtin said that the Road Map have been almost implemented."

Nineteen Russian track-and-field athletes have been cleared to take part in the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, scheduled for August 4-13. However, they will perform as neutral athletes as the ARAF remains suspended. Russian track-and-field athletes are banned from wearing gear of the national team or wear any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions.

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation into the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

Eventually, the IAAF decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the global federation.

In mid-June 2016, the IAAF Council ruled it was still too early to restore ARAF’s membership in the international organization subsequently extending the suspension of Russian athletes from all international tournaments, including the 2016 Olympic Games in August.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
2
Putin, Iraqi vice-president discuss possible supplies of T-90 tanks
3
Finnish president: Dialog with Putin is direct and clear
4
Kremlin refrains from comments on media allegations about Tillerson’s possible resignation
5
Trump backs investigation into Kiev’s meddling attempts to sabotage his election campaign
6
Lithuania keeps tipping off NATO allies on Russian-Chinese naval drills in Baltic Sea
7
EU Council to discuss Nord Stream 2 project in September
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама