IAAF to hear report on Russia’s reinstatement ahead of 2017 Athletics World Championship

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will hear a report on the progress of Russia’s membership reinstatement in the global organization before the start of the 2017 International Athletics Championship in London on August 4-13, IAAF press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"Like in every IAAF Council meeting since 2016, the independent chairperson of IAAF Taskforce Rune Andersen, will present his report to the IAAF Council on 31st of July and he will also address IAAF Congress on 3rd of August," the statement from IAAF’s press service said.

Dmitry Shlyakhtin, the head of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), which is sometimes referred to as RusAF, is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the IAAF Congress.

"RusAF will also be given the chance to address Congress," the statement added.

Nineteen Russian track-and-field athletes have been cleared to take part in the World Championships in London, scheduled for August 4-13. However, they will perform as neutral athletes as the all-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) remains suspended, Russian track-and-field athletes are banned from wearing gear of the national team or wear any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions.

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation into the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

Eventually, the IAAF decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the global federation.

In mid-June 2016, the IAAF Council ruled it was still too early to restore Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) membership in the international organization subsequently extending the suspension of Russian athletes from all international tournaments, including the 2016 Olympic Games in August.