Sports minister says RUSADA doping inspectors started testing athletes

Sport
July 25, 17:25 UTC+3 NOVOGORSK

On July 18, the World Anti-Doping Agency granted RUSADA clearance to doping testing and planning under the supervision of the UK Anti-Doping

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

NOVOGORSK, July 25. /TASS/. Doping inspectors from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) have started putting together plans and taking tests, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said at a press conference.

On July 18, the World Anti-Doping Agency granted RUSADA clearance to doping testing and planning under the supervision of the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

In September, RUSADA will undergo a full audit. RUSADA’s activity has not been fully restored yet. The issue of the Russian agency’s responsibility under WADA’s Code will be studied by the WADA Foundation Board in November.

Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
