Sports minister says RUSADA doping inspectors started testing athletes

NOVOGORSK, July 25. /TASS/. Doping inspectors from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) have started putting together plans and taking tests, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said at a press conference.

On July 18, the World Anti-Doping Agency granted RUSADA clearance to doping testing and planning under the supervision of the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

In September, RUSADA will undergo a full audit. RUSADA’s activity has not been fully restored yet. The issue of the Russian agency’s responsibility under WADA’s Code will be studied by the WADA Foundation Board in November.