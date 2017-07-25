Sports minister says RUSADA doping inspectors started testing athletes

Finnish president: Dialog with Putin is direct and clearWorld July 25, 18:22
NOVOGORSK, July 25. /TASS/. Doping inspectors from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) have started putting together plans and taking tests, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said at a press conference.
On July 18, the World Anti-Doping Agency granted RUSADA clearance to doping testing and planning under the supervision of the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).
In September, RUSADA will undergo a full audit. RUSADA’s activity has not been fully restored yet. The issue of the Russian agency’s responsibility under WADA’s Code will be studied by the WADA Foundation Board in November.