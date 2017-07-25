The highlights of 2017 FINA World ChampionshipsSport July 25, 19:37
IAAF to hear report on Russia’s reinstatement ahead of 2017 Athletics World ChampionshipSport July 25, 19:25
EU Council to discuss Nord Stream 2 project in SeptemberBusiness & Economy July 25, 19:13
Berlin preparing common European response to Siemens turbines supplies to Crimea — sourceBusiness & Economy July 25, 18:49
Finnish president: Dialog with Putin is direct and clearWorld July 25, 18:22
Summer surprises: Arctic swelters in heatwave, while resorts soak in rainBusiness & Economy July 25, 18:03
Sports minister says RUSADA doping inspectors started testing athletesSport July 25, 17:25
Arctic shelf development tops agenda of Murmansk international business weekBusiness & Economy July 25, 17:08
Trump backs investigation into Kiev’s meddling attempts to sabotage his election campaignWorld July 25, 16:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
FINA World Aquatics Championships is one of the biggest and most prestigious sport events in the world. In 2017, Hungary is the host country for the tournament which is held in Budapest from 14 to 30 July. Russian national squad is now second on the medals table, behind China, with a total of 16 medals, including 8 gold. The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships — in this gallery by TASS.