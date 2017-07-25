Back to Main page
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships

Sport
July 25, 19:37 UTC+3

Russian national squad is now second on the medals table, behind China, with a total of 16 medals, including 8 gold

Team Mexico performs during the Women's Team Free Synchronized Swimming Final Free Routine of the 17th FINA World Championships 2017 in Budapest, Hungary
Roman Shepelev of Russia and Roger Tahull Compte of Spain in action during the men's water polo Russia vs. Spain match for qualifying in the group of eight best teams of the 17th FINA World Championships
Laszlo Cseh of Hungary competes in the men's 200m Butterfly Heats
Sweden's gold medal winner Sarah Sjostrom, Australia's Emma McKeon and Japan's Runa Imai compete in the women's 100-meter butterfly final
A member of the United States' team performs during the women's team free synchronized swimming final free routine
Ukrainian team performs during the women's team free synchronized swimming final free routine
Shuwen Sheng and Haoyu Shi of China train in front of the Vajdahunyad Castle in Budapest
Bronte Halligan of Australia in action against Ekaterina Prokofyeva of Russia during the women's water polo Group D match between Australia and Russia
Bill May and Kanako Kitao Spendlove of the United States perform during the Mixed Duet Technical Synchronized Swimming Final Technical Routine
Team Spain performs during the Women's Team Free Synchronized Swimming Preliminary Free Routine
Anita Alvarez and Victoria Woroniecki of the US perform in women's synchronized swimming duet preliminary technical routine competition
Team United States of America performs during the Women's Team Free Synchronized Swimming Final Free Routine
Gold medal winner, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, of Russia, performs in the women's synchronized swimming solo free final free routine
Iuliia Timoshinina and Viktor Minibaev of Russia compete in the mixed diving 10m synchro platform final
Team Kazakhstan seen during a training session in Budapest, Hungary
FINA World Aquatics Championships is one of the biggest and most prestigious sport events in the world. In 2017, Hungary is the host country for the tournament which is held in Budapest from 14 to 30 July. Russian national squad is now second on the medals table, behind China, with a total of 16 medals, including 8 gold. The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships — in this gallery by TASS.

