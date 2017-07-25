Roman Shepelev of Russia and Roger Tahull Compte of Spain in action during the men's water polo Russia vs. Spain match for qualifying in the group of eight best teams of the 17th FINA World Championships © EPA/Szilard Koszticsak

FINA World Aquatics Championships is one of the biggest and most prestigious sport events in the world. In 2017, Hungary is the host country for the tournament which is held in Budapest from 14 to 30 July. Russian national squad is now second on the medals table, behind China, with a total of 16 medals, including 8 gold. The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships — in this gallery by TASS.