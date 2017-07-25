Russian Ice Hockey Federation to render assistance to banned forward Zaripov

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) will render all necessary assistance to forward Danis Zaripov, who was handed a suspension over doping abuse, the federation’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) announced earlier in the day that the doping sample of three-time World Champion Danis Zaripov tested positive for prohibited performance enhancing substances. He was suspended for the period of two years, until May 22, 2019.

"The Russian Hockey Federation maintains active contacts with KHL clubs regarding the anti-doping regulations," a statement from the federation said. "Doctors from the RHF and the national team are in permanent contact with their colleagues from the (KHL) clubs, they exchange medical data via a special web portal, but unfortunately it is impossible to exercise control over everything the players do."

"Zaripov is an outstanding and famous player, who had a splendid career," the statement said. "The Russian Ice Hockey Federation will never forget his merits and achievements and will extend the necessary support for him."

Earlier this month the 36-year-old forward signed a deal on his transfer from Metallurg Magnitogorsk club to Ak Bars, where, according to the contract, Zaripov intended to play for the next two seasons.