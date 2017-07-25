Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Ice Hockey Federation to render assistance to banned forward Zaripov

Sport
July 25, 13:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier this month the 36-year-old forward signed a deal on his transfer from Metallurg Magnitogorsk club to Ak Bars, where Zaripov intended to play for the next two seasons

Share
1 pages in this article
Danis Zaripov

Danis Zaripov

© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) will render all necessary assistance to forward Danis Zaripov, who was handed a suspension over doping abuse, the federation’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
WADA Director General Olivier Niggli

Russian Anti-Doping Agency going in right direction — WADA chief

Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) announced earlier in the day that the doping sample of three-time World Champion Danis Zaripov tested positive for prohibited performance enhancing substances. He was suspended for the period of two years, until May 22, 2019.

"The Russian Hockey Federation maintains active contacts with KHL clubs regarding the anti-doping regulations," a statement from the federation said. "Doctors from the RHF and the national team are in permanent contact with their colleagues from the (KHL) clubs, they exchange medical data via a special web portal, but unfortunately it is impossible to exercise control over everything the players do."

"Zaripov is an outstanding and famous player, who had a splendid career," the statement said. "The Russian Ice Hockey Federation will never forget his merits and achievements and will extend the necessary support for him."

Earlier this month the 36-year-old forward signed a deal on his transfer from Metallurg Magnitogorsk club to Ak Bars, where, according to the contract, Zaripov intended to play for the next two seasons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ice hockey Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on US potentially funneling weapons to Kiev
2
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
3
Russia develops laser-guided automatic landing system for drones
4
Poll reveals most Russians familiar with Jehovah’s Witnesses support its ban
5
Moldovan president, Russian envoy to hash over bilateral ties and breakaway Transnistria
6
US will either have to put up with North Korea’s nuclear weapons or use force — expert
7
MAKS-2017 airshow yields contracts worth over $6bln
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама