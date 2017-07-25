Back to Main page
Russian athlete wins stage 6 of Moscow-Vladivostok bicycle race

Sport
July 25, 9:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Stage 7 Omsk-Novosibirsk starts on Friday

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian bicycle racer Alexey Shchebelin has won Stage 6 of the Red Bull Trans-Siberian Extreme ultra-stage race that was held between Tyumen and Omsk. He covered a distance of 614 km in 18hrs 42mins 37secs.

He was followed by Denmark’s Peter Sandholt who finished at a similar time. Germany’s Pierre Bischoff finished third (18:42.38).

Shchebelin is still leading in the general classification with an overall time of 78 hrs 36 mins 11 secs, followed by Germany’s Pierre Bischoff (78:39.19) and Denmark’s Peter Sandholt (78:45.04).

Stage 7 Omsk-Novosibirsk starts on Friday, when the riders will have to cover 611 km.

The multi-stage race that covers a total of 9,200 km and consists of 14 stages started on July 18 in Moscow and will end on August 10 in Vladivostok. The competitors will cross five climatic and seven time zones, facing over 80 km in uphill rides and will spend more than three weeks riding.

