Russia wins four gold medals on fourth day of World Games

Sport
July 25, 9:14 UTC+3

As of now, Russia tops the team standing with 24 gold medals

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s national team won four gold and one silver medals on Monday, day four of the World Games in Poland’s Wroclaw.

Darya Guryeva and Darya Kalinina won the women’s pair title and Marian Chernova and Georgy Pataraya won mixed pair gold in acrobatic gymnastics. Sergei Fedosiyenko and Natalia Salnikova won gold medals in lightweight powerlifting. Anna Ryzhkova won silver in middleweight women powerlifting.

As of now, Russia tops the team standing with 24 gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals. It is followed by Italy (13 gold, nine silver and six bronze medals) and France (seven gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals).

First held in 1981 in US’ Santa Clara, the World Games are an international multi-sport event for non-Olympic sports and sports disciplines that are not contested as Summer Olympic Games, such as rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline jumping and archery. The World Games are organized and governed by the International World Games Association (IWGA), recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The World Games are held every four years, one year after the Summer Olympic Games. The current, tenth, World Games in Wroclaw will finish on July 30.

