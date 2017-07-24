Russian women’s water polo team through to semifinals of 2017 FINA World Championship

Iraq calls for closer cooperation with RussiaWorld July 24, 19:09
Russia develops laser-guided automatic landing system for dronesMilitary & Defense July 24, 18:22
Communist propaganda ban not aiming to dismantle Soviet WWII memorials, vows Polish envoyWorld July 24, 18:16
Situation with Siemens won’t affect Russian companies — energy ministerBusiness & Economy July 24, 18:11
Russian energy minister says oil prices may grow in 2017Business & Economy July 24, 17:31
Putin fills in Normandy Four on Russia’s approaches to key Minsk accord provisionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 24, 16:57
Normandy Four leaders call for ceasefire in DonbassWorld July 24, 16:29
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festivalSociety & Culture July 24, 16:08
Russian aircraft deliver almost 6,000 strikes on gunmen in Syria in 2 monthsMilitary & Defense July 24, 16:06
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BUDAPEST, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian national women's water polo team squeezed past the quarterfinal stage of the 2017 FINA World Championship in Hungary’s Budapest, edging Rio Olympics silver medalists from Italy 9-8 at the Alfred Hajos Pool on Monday.
The Russians will meet in the semifinal encounter with the winner of another quarterfinal match between the teams from the United States and Australia, who are scheduled to play for the birth in the semifinal round later on Monday.
Both semifinals of the 2017 FINA World Championship in women's Water Polo will be held on Wednesday, July 26, while the final to determine the new world champion is scheduled for July 28.