Russian women’s water polo team through to semifinals of 2017 FINA World Championship

BUDAPEST, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian national women's water polo team squeezed past the quarterfinal stage of the 2017 FINA World Championship in Hungary’s Budapest, edging Rio Olympics silver medalists from Italy 9-8 at the Alfred Hajos Pool on Monday.

The Russians will meet in the semifinal encounter with the winner of another quarterfinal match between the teams from the United States and Australia, who are scheduled to play for the birth in the semifinal round later on Monday.

Both semifinals of the 2017 FINA World Championship in women's Water Polo will be held on Wednesday, July 26, while the final to determine the new world champion is scheduled for July 28.