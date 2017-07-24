FIFA: all collected doping tests at 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia test negative

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. All doping tests collected at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, held in Russia this summer, tested negative, the world’s governing football body announced in its statement on Monday.

"FIFA today announced that the analyses of all doping tests conducted for the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 have yielded negative results," the statement from FIFA said.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, also known as the Tournament of Champions, was held between June 17 and July 2 in four cities across Russia, namely at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

The trophy of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup went to reigning World Champions Germany after they defeated the ambitious team from Chile 1-0 in the overtime of the tournament’s final match on July 2 in Saint Petersburg.