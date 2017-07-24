FIFA: all collected doping tests at 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia test negative

Russian energy minister says oil prices may grow in 2017Business & Economy July 24, 17:31
Putin fills in Normandy Four on Russia’s approaches to key Minsk accord provisionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 24, 16:57
Normandy Four leaders call for ceasefire in DonbassWorld July 24, 16:29
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festivalSociety & Culture July 24, 16:08
Russian aircraft deliver almost 6,000 strikes on gunmen in Syria in 2 monthsMilitary & Defense July 24, 16:06
FIFA: all collected doping tests at 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia test negativeSport July 24, 15:49
Kremlin refutes ‘fake’ news reports on Russia's alleged funding of anti-fracking activistsBusiness & Economy July 24, 14:54
Russia, EU discuss joint energy projectsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 24, 14:51
Russia proposes Moscow and Sochi for hosting 2019 World Boxing ChampionshipSport July 24, 14:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. All doping tests collected at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, held in Russia this summer, tested negative, the world’s governing football body announced in its statement on Monday.
"FIFA today announced that the analyses of all doping tests conducted for the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 have yielded negative results," the statement from FIFA said.
The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, also known as the Tournament of Champions, was held between June 17 and July 2 in four cities across Russia, namely at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and the Kazan Arena in Kazan.
The trophy of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup went to reigning World Champions Germany after they defeated the ambitious team from Chile 1-0 in the overtime of the tournament’s final match on July 2 in Saint Petersburg.