Russia proposes Moscow and Sochi for hosting 2019 World Boxing Championship

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian capital of Moscow and the country’s southern resort city of Sochi will be the venues in case the Russia’s bid wins to host the 2019 World Boxing Championship, Umar Kremlev, the president of the Boxing Federation of Russia (BFR), told TASS on Monday.

"We are proposing the cities of Moscow and Sochi as the venues (for the championship)," Kremlev said in an interview with TASS.

Moscow is hosting on July 24-25 an open session of the Executive Board of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA), which is expected to announce its decision on the hosting country for the 2019 World Championship, as well as its decision on the venue for holding the annual AIBA Congress next year.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said in an interview with TASS that Russia prepared a good bid for hosting the world boxing tournament in 2019. Two other countries bidding for the championship are India and Ukraine. England and France also sought to host the boxing competition, but later withdrew their bids.

"We highly evaluate our chances, we have a good bid, and we hope that everything would be all right," Mutko told TASS. "We have supported the idea and will keep working on its implementation."

The AIBA World Boxing Championship was previously held in 1989 in Russia, which was part of the Soviet Union at that time.