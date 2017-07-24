Back to Main page
Denmark’s Aske Soby wins stage 5 of Moscow-Vladivostok bicycle race

Sport
July 24, 13:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The multi-stage race covers a total of 9,200 km consists of 14 stages

Aske Soby

Aske Soby

© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Danish bicycle racer Aske Soby has won Stage 5 of the Red Bull Trans-Siberian Extreme ultra-stage race that was held between Yekaterinburg and Tyumen. He covered a distance of 313 km in 8hrs 50mins 48secs.

