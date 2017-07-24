Denmark’s Aske Soby wins stage 5 of Moscow-Vladivostok bicycle race

Denmark’s Aske Soby wins stage 5 of Moscow-Vladivostok bicycle raceSport July 24, 13:17
MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Danish bicycle racer Aske Soby has won Stage 5 of the Red Bull Trans-Siberian Extreme ultra-stage race that was held between Yekaterinburg and Tyumen. He covered a distance of 313 km in 8hrs 50mins 48secs.
Soby was followed by his compatriot Michael Knudsen who finished at a similar time. Russian Alexey Shchebelin (60:02.27) finished third.
Shchebelin is still leading in the general classification with an overall time of 59hrs 53mins 34secs, followed by Germany’s Pierre Bischoff (59:56.41) and Denmark’s Peter Sandholt (60:02.27).
The stage was closed by Philippine Shangrila Rendon, who fell out of the race the third time and was disqualified.
Stage 6 Tyumen-Omsk kicks off on Friday, when the riders will have to cover 614 km.
The multi-stage race that covers a total of 9,200 km consists of 14 stages, started on July 18 in Moscow and will end on August 10 in Vladivostok. The competitors will cross five climatic and seven time zones, facing over 80 km in uphill rides and will spend more than three weeks riding.