Putin greets KamAZ-Master team - winner of Silk Way Rally

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin greeted the KamAZ-Master team with its victory at the Silk Way Rally and wished the team further achievements and victories. The telegram was published on the Kremlin’s website.

"I am happy to greet you with the triumphant participation in the Silk Way international rally in 2017," the president said. "You have demonstrated once again the character of champions and you deserve taking the pedestal. Your success confirmed the unbeatable opportunities of Russian KamAZ trucks."

The president also pointed to the high-quality work of the competition’s organizer, expressing confidence projects of the kind favor "development of the international humanitarian cooperation, development of friendship and mutual understanding between people."

The Silk Way Rally in 2017 featured 90 crews from 35 countries, including 41 off-road vehicles and 21 trucks, and in China’s Urumqi 20 more vehicles of the national Chinese championship joined the race. The route crosses territories of Russia, Kazakhstan and China. The award ceremony is due on July 22 in China’s XI’an, from where many centuries ago the Silk Route began.

For the first time the Silk Way Race was held in 2009. Its route connected Kazan and Ashgabat. For three years in a row the participants followed a short route from Sochi to Gelendzhik. In 2013 they traveled from Moscow to Astrakhan. The Silk Way race was not held in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, the race crossed Russia, Kazakhstan and China - from Moscow to Beijing.