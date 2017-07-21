Russia wins 2017 FINA World Championships’ gold in women’s team free competition

Flights at MAKS-2017 International Air Show suspended due to bad weatherMilitary & Defense July 21, 14:28
BUDAPEST, July 21. /TASS/. Russian synchronized swimmers grabbed on Friday the gold of women’s team free competition at the 17th FINA World Championships, held in Budapest between July 14 and 30.
Russian swimmers Anastasia Bayandina, Vlada Chigireva, Veronika Kalinina, Maria Shurochkina, Darya Bayandina, Marina Golyadkina, Polina Komar and Darina Valitova secured a total of 97.3000 points to claim the world championship’s gold this year.
The Chinese team finished the competition in second place with 95.2333 points. The bronze went to Ukraine (93.9333points).
In all, the Russian national squad has won 12 medals at the world championships (seven gold, three silver and two bronze), taking the lead in the medal count.