Russia wins 2017 FINA World Championship gold in women’s duet free competition

Sport
July 20, 15:03 UTC+3 BUDAPEST

China’s Tingting Jiang and Wenwen Jiang finished the competition in second place with 95.3000 points

BUDAPEST, July 20. /TASS/. Russia synchronized swimmers Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Alexandra Patskevich grabbed on Thursday the gold of women’s duet free competition at the 17th FINA World Championships, held in Budapest between July 14 and 30.

The Russians secured a total of 97.0000 points to claim the world championship’s gold this year.

Top 10 fashion icons of sports world

China’s Tingting Jiang and Wenwen Jiang finished the competition in second place with 95.3000 points. The bronze went to Anna Voloshina and Yelizaveta Yakhno from Ukraine (93.2667 points).

This victory has become fourth gold medal at the Budapest championships for Kolesnichenko and second for Patskevich.

"All medals are important for me," said Kolesnichenko, 23. "But there is no rush for titles."

In all, the Russian national squad has won ten medals at the world championships (six gold, three silver and one bronze), taking the lead in the medal count.

In other media
