IAAF backs application of eight more Russians to compete internationally

Press review: America's new Russian envoy pick and Kremlin's potential US policy shiftPress Review July 20, 13:00
Russia’s Armata main battle tank may become operational in 2019Military & Defense July 20, 12:30
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific FleetMilitary & Defense July 20, 12:17
Mexico eyes buying more Russian helicoptersMilitary & Defense July 20, 11:06
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense systemMilitary & Defense July 20, 10:42
Russia’s defense contractor ready to supply S-400 missile systems domestically and abroadMilitary & Defense July 20, 9:47
Russia and US beginning strategic stability dialogue — diplomatWorld July 20, 9:10
Syrian government regains control over more than 40 oil derricks in Raqqa, experts sayWorld July 20, 8:06
Russia suggests Asian, African developing countries be admitted to UN Security CouncilRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 6:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Thursday it has approved the applications another eight Russians to compete in international competitions as neutral athletes.
The Doping Review Board has considered 61 cases, declining 53 of them.
The applications of the following Russian athletes have been accepted: Ilia Ivaniuk (high jump), Sergej Litvinov (hammer), Alena Lutkovskaia (pole vault), Danil Lysenko (high jump), Sofia Palkina (hammer), Valery Pronkin (hammer),Vladislav Saraykin (race walk) and Ekaterina Sokolenko (3000m steeplechase).
Ivaniuk, Litvinov, Lysenko and Pronkin have qualified for the IAAF World Championship in London due on August 4-13.
The IAAF earlier made a decision to allow Russian athletes meeting its criteria to compete at international events under the neutral flag for the time of the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) membership suspension amid doping allegations.