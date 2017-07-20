IAAF backs application of eight more Russians to compete internationally

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Thursday it has approved the applications another eight Russians to compete in international competitions as neutral athletes.

The Doping Review Board has considered 61 cases, declining 53 of them.

The applications of the following Russian athletes have been accepted: Ilia Ivaniuk (high jump), Sergej Litvinov (hammer), Alena Lutkovskaia (pole vault), Danil Lysenko (high jump), Sofia Palkina (hammer), Valery Pronkin (hammer),Vladislav Saraykin (race walk) and Ekaterina Sokolenko (3000m steeplechase).

Ivaniuk, Litvinov, Lysenko and Pronkin have qualified for the IAAF World Championship in London due on August 4-13.

The IAAF earlier made a decision to allow Russian athletes meeting its criteria to compete at international events under the neutral flag for the time of the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) membership suspension amid doping allegations.