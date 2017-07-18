Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IAAF closes window of ‘neutral flag requests’ from Russia for London championship

Sport
July 18, 20:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2017 IAAF World Championship will take place on August 4-13

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) announced on Tuesday closing the window for track and fielders wishing to submit applications in order to take part as a neutral athletes in the upcoming 2017 IAAF World Championship in London on August 4-13.

According to Tuesday’s statement from the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), "The International Association of Athletics Federations sent an official letter to the ARAF notifying it about closing the deadline for applications to be submitted for the status of neutral athletes’ participation at the World Championship in London."

Read also

14 Russians bid to take part in IAAF World Championships

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

Eventually, the IAAF decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement to restore its membership in the global federation.

In mid-June of 2016, the IAAF Council ruled it was still too early to restore Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) membership in the international organization subsequently extending the suspension of Russian athletes from all international tournaments, including the 2016 Olympic Games in August.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Spectacular moments from the Confederations Cup closing ceremony
13
Elated football fans gearing up for exciting matches at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
12
Russian cities gearing up for 2017 Confederations Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Malorossiya project is personal initiative of self-proclaimed republic's leader — Kremlin
2
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
3
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
4
First stage of PAK FA test flights to be over in late 2017
5
Russia mulls developing vertical take-off fighter jets for new aircraft carrier
6
Russian Defense Ministry plans to begin purchases of MIG-35 fighter jets as of 2018
7
New Russian helicopter drone for Arctic exploration unveiled at MAKS airshow
TOP STORIES
Реклама